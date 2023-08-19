Bihar: Four killed, seven injured in bus-auto head-on collision in Purnia

At least four people were killed and seven others injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding passenger bus in Bihar’s Purnia on Saturday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place on the Purnia-Dhamdaha Highway under the Krityanand Nagar police station. The auto-rickshaw was coming from the opposite direction which led to a head-on collision with the passenger bus, said police.

According to the police, 11 people in the auto-rickshaw were on their way to Purnia civil court to register their statement in connection with a case related to a land dispute. The driver of the bus escaped after the accident, said police.

Police said that the injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnia, and their condition is said to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Babja Oraon, 68, Jitendra Oraon, 45, Anup Lal Oraon, 72, and Domi Oraon, 70.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that all the victims are the residents of Sunthiya village falling under Dhamdaha police station.

Mukesh Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO) at the Dhamdaha police station, said three persons died on the spot, while one died during treatment at GMCH.

“The bus was on the way to Dhamdaha from Purnia and the auto-rickshaw was on way to Purnia from Dhamdaha when the two vehicles had a head-on collision,” added Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON