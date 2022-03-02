Mumbai police team visits Bihar to probe actor’s death

A two-member team of Mumbai police on Wednesday reached Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town and recorded statements of the family members of Akshat Utkarsh (26), an actor whose body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on September 27, 2020.

While Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter, the actor’s family had claimed it was a murder.

Akshat’s father Vijayant Kishore had, on October 1, 2020, lodged a written complaint with Muzaffarpur’s Town police station against three persons, including his flat mate Shikha Rajput and his housing society secretary Kishore Thakkar, accusing them of killing his son after he was allegedly pressured by his girlfriend for marriage.

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant told HT that the probe was transferred to Mumbai’s Amboli Police as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

Akshat had worked in some TV serials and advertisements. He had recently signed a Bhojpuri film “Litti Chokha”.

A member of Mumbai police team, who didn’t disclose his identity, told reporters that the Amboli police have now lodged a case of murder.

