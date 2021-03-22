Home / Cities / Patna News / Muted celebrations in Bihar as state marks its 109th foundation day
The state government has decided 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' as the theme of this year's celebrations to raise awareness about declining annual rainfall threatening water security in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Photo)

Bihar will observe its 109th foundation day on Monday amid concerns of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Every year on March 22, the state observes 'Bihar Diwas' or Bihar Day and a public holiday. The state government has been celebrating Bihar Diwas every year since 2010. It was on this day that the British carved out the state from Bengal Presidency in 1912.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will address the state virtually at around 11am. Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will also deliver his address before Kumar. "The history of Bihar is glorious and we are currently preparing the glorious future of Bihar with our determination. I welcome all of you to participate in the dream of a developed Bihar,” Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to the state on its foundation day. "Congratulations to all on the occasion of Bihar Day, especially the people of Bihar on this day! Apart from its rich historical heritage, Bihar also leads the way in the present. I had the privilege of serving as the Governor of this land which has been a witness to the earliest republic to Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha. My best wishes on this occasion," the President tweeted in Hindi.

