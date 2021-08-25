Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Muzaffarpur man returns from Kabul, quarantined in Delhi
patna news

Muzaffarpur man returns from Kabul, quarantined in Delhi

Dr Syed Abid Hussain, 50, who was an assistant professor of management at Bakhtar University in Kabul, reached New Delhi Tuesday morning along with 70 other Indians, including three professors, two of them from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
People reach Hindon Air force Station through an IAF flight from Kabul. (ANI Photo) (Ht file)

A Muzaffarpur native teaching at a private university in Afghanistan’s Kabul has been evacuated safely from the troubled country and has reached New Delhi, where he has been quarantined, his brother said on Wednesday.

Dr Syed Abid Hussain, 50, who was an assistant professor of management at Bakhtar University in Kabul, reached New Delhi Tuesday morning along with 70 other Indians, including three professors, two of them from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.

Abid, who has been teaching economics at the university in Kabul since 2018, said he and other evacuees have been quarantined for 14 days despite producing negative report for Covid-19.

Talking from New Delhi on phone, Abid said he had booked a flight for August 16, which was cancelled due to suspension of flight operations. Later, he booked another ticket for August 18 but was unable to fly. Lastly, he, along with others, registered with the ministry of external affairs (MEA). “I and three others reached a point at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on the university vehicle with the support of MEA officials. We finally entered the airport only after getting clearance from the US army,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Abid’s brother Syed Majid Hussain, a former mayor of Muzaffarpur, he was constantly in touch with his elder brother.

Abid’s wife Shakra Tabbasum thanked the Indian government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man commits suicide, leaves note incriminating wife, her brother

Nurse killed, surgeon hurt in firing incident, four detained

Special postal covers released to honour and popularise Bihar’s Sikki craft

Bihar: Religious places to reopen, educational institutions to function normally
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP