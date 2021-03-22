Nature Safari, Cabin car ropeway at Rajgir to be inaugurated on Mar 26

Nature Safari, first of its kind in the country, will be opened for the visitors on March 26 at Rajgir. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the Safari. Besides, the much-awaited cabin car ropeway at Ratnagiri hills too will be launched on the occasion.

The Nature Safari -- developed by the department of forests, environment and climate change over 500 hectares of land near the wrestling site of mythological character Jarasandh at the heritage city with a budget of ₹19. 20 crore -- will be offering the visitors unique experiences of glass sky walk, suspension bridge, adventure park and butterfly zone. Not just that, the Safari may also interest all those who love adventure sports as the site offers zones like archery range, rock climbing, wrestling zone, rope cycling, spiral sliding, etc.

The ropeway which will also be inaugurated by the chief minister on March 26, is an eight-seater cabin car ropeway which has been developed recently by the state tourism department to offer the tourists a more convenient and safer air journey to the Vishwa Shanti Stupa located atop the Ratnagiri hills at Rajgir.

Neeraj Kumar Singh, forest minister, said very soon people will be able to visit the Nature Safari. “The facility will be launched on March 26,” he said.

Gopal Singh, a senior forest official, said both the Nature Safari and the new ropeway will be launched before the festival of Holi. “The Safari is expected to evoke wide interest because of the unique experiences. The glass sky walk is the first such facility in the country. Even the suspension bridge is expected to woo those who love adventure,” he said.

An official at the Safari, who did not want to be quoted, said, preparations for the launch are going in full swing. “Ticket counter has been planned near the entry point of the Safari. However, rate of the entry ticket is yet to be decided,” he said.

Santosh Kumar Mall, principal secretary, state tourism, said the new cabin car ropeway is quite spacious and convenient. “Ramp has been created to enable the tourists to enjoy car ride. Besides, arrangement has also been made for safe landing of the cabin car in case there’s an emergency,” he said.