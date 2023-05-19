Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCSC issues notice to Bihar govt on remission of Anand Mohan’s sentence

BySubhash Pathak
May 19, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Mohan was serving a life sentence for instigating a mob that killed the Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in December 1994

The Bihar government was issued a notice by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday seeking to know the conditions under which former MP Anand Mohan Singh was granted remission last month.

He walked out of jail on April 27. (File photo)

Mohan was serving a life sentence for instigating a mob that killed the Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in December 1994.

He walked out of jail on April 27.

The remission of Mohan’s sentence followed an April 10 amendment of Bihar Prison Manual by the Nitish Kumar government whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla, who is in Patna during a visit to Bihar, said “Notices have been served to the state’s chief secretary (CS) Amir Subhani and the director general of police (DGP) RS Bhatti to furnish all details related to Mohan’s remission.”

State’s building construction minister Ashok Choudhary, reacting to the NCSC notice, said that the commission is unnecessarily politicising Mohan’s remission which has been granted legally. “

Chief secretary Amir Subhani had held a press conference and mentioned in detail the legal provisions under which Anand Mohan’s sentence was remitted.

As far as reply to the NCSC notice is concerned, the government will follow the norms,” Choudhary said.

The state’s CS and DGP’s official response is awaited in the matter.

