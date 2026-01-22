The SIT, investigating the ‘mysterious’ death case of a NEET aspirant, on Wednesday claimed to have electronic evidence to underline that no untoward incident happened with the student in Patna. NEET aspirant death: Nothing fishy, says SIT citing electronic evidence

She had arrived at her hostel on January 5 at 3 pm and was found unconscious the next day in her room, which had to be broke open.

A senior official of Patna police familiar with the matter claimed that police had electronic evidence that after coming to Patna from Jehanabad on January 5, no untoward incident happened with her in the hostel or outside the premises.

SIT has sent 30 points to AIIMS, Patna for its opinion on the sexual assault possibility, which AIIMS has started investigating by forming a committee.

A senior official involved with the SIT claimed that no one had been detained for questioning in this case so far, nor had anyone from Jehanabad been arrested, contrary to what was being shown in various news portals, as all action would be evidence-based.

The SIT, however, said they were inching closer to concluding the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the girl. A seven-member SIT team conducted a thorough investigation from Patna to Jehanabad to connect the dots. The deceased’s note book recovered by the SIT suggests the girl used to write at times.

“In it, she has written in detail about the changes in her life after coming to Patna, mental stress and family relationships, including her breakup with a boy, which is not usual at this age, and feeling of depression and suicidal tendencies, struggle to clear NEET,. Her maternal uncle also used to counsel her for an hour on the phone a month ago,” said the official, adding the SIT has also talked to family members in this regard and recorded the statement.

However, family members said the girl was good in studies and had secured 84% marks in +2 and there was still an attempt being made to hush up the case by diverting it by raising issues common to any middle-class family.

“Police have been frequenting the Jehanabad village of the deceased to talk to family members regarding family issues, while the incident happened in Patna. They also ask about her behaviour, past history. The fact is that she was just 17 and in Patna for studies,” said the victim’s father.

The UPI app from the girl’s mobile is also being examined to find if she procured sedative pills through it. The SIT is conducting a forensic examination of the student’s mobile phone to get clues about the last-minute conversation.

“The police headquarters has also focussed on finding the shop form where sedative pills might have been procured, as the hostel warden had found three strips of pills of two types of medicines,” he added.

Thirteen days after the incident came to light, the police investigation is yet to reach any final conclusion, even as the matter has taken political overtones and CM Nitish Kumar is also said to have sought to know the steps taken so far in the case.

The SIT has increased the ambit of probe and also questioned the owner, warden and other students of Shambhu Girls’ Hostel and also the time elapsed between the deterioration in health and the hospitalisation.

The girl was first taken to Sahjanand’s hospital. The SIT has questioned the doctors and the duty staff there. Police suspect the student was breathless by the time she was brought there, but the hospital did not attend to her properly. The role of Prabhat Memorial Hospital employees is also under scanner after being referred or shifted from Sahajanand’s Hospital.

Police have seized DVR and collected other evidence from both the hospitals.