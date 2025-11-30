Newly elected MLAs to take oath today in the first session of 18th Bihar assembly

The 5-day session of the state legislature will start from Monday with the newly elected MLAs taking oath on the first day of the first session, amid heavy security arrangements around and in the assembly building in the state capital. Colourful light decoration around the building of Bihar Vidhan Mandal on the eve of Winter Session in Patna on Sunday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

During the five day first session of the 18th assembly from December 1 to December 5th, the election of speaker of the assembly will take place on Tuesday, followed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s joint address to both the state assembly and state legislative council on Wednesday at the central hall of the annexe building of the assembly.

The newly-elected MLAs would be administered oath by pro-tem speaker Narendra Narain Yadav.

The new session of the state assembly has been convened after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar after the two phase state assembly polls on November 6 and 11. The NDA in Bihar headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar won 202 seats while the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan got 35 seats of which RJD won 25 seats.

Among other parties, the AIMIM won five seats while Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat. There are total 243 members in the state assembly.

Interestingly, all eyes are on the speaker’s election on Tuesday with speculations rife that the BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in the ruling coalition, may put its candidate for the top post though the second largest ally in the NDA, Janata Dal ( United), having 85 MLAs is also eyeing the post.

“There is all likelihood the BJP will put its candidate for the Speaker’s post, There is an understanding on this among the allies in the ruling coalition. Things will be clear on Monday,” said a senior NDA leader, seeking anonymity. There are indications that the BJP’s senior leader and former minister Prem Kumar is among the front runners for the top post. Kumar has got elected from Gaya town assembly seat for the ninth term in this election.

The possibility of the speaker being elected unopposed is also high as there are less chances that the Mahagathbandhan will put up a candidate for the top post because of acutely depleted number of MLAs with the alliance. “We do not have a big number in the state assembly. So, there are less chances the opposition would put a candidate for the Speaker’s post in the election,” said a RJD leader, seeking anonymity.

The vote of thanks on Governor’s address will be taken up on Thursday while the debate on supplementary budget will take place on Friday.

Meanwhile, the first session is set to witness noisy scenes with the opposition RJD and other partners of the GA having decided to take up issues like the alleged malpractices in the electoral rolls updation as per Special Intensive Revision ( SIR) in BIhar before the assembly polls and also the recent demolition of houses of weaker sections at Rahui block. “The opposition would take up issues concerning the state during the session including the demolition of houses of weaker sections at Rahui block in Nalanda and also the SIR conducted in the state in a hasty manner,” said Chittaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson.

The state legislative Council will also have its session in three sittings from December 3 to December.