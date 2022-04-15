Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA takes third Bihar youth to Jammu in terror case

NIA headquarters in New Delhi (HT)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:43 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

An undertrial prisoner lodged in an Arms Act case in Bihar’s Siwan jail since June 2021 has been taken to Jammu and Kashmir by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a production warrant issued by a court of Jammu in a terror related case, police said.

Siwan jail superintendent Sanjiv Kumar confirmed that a four-member NIA team visited the prison for a second time on April 12 and took Mohammad Irfan Ahmad (22) to Jammu on Friday.

They had first visited the prison a few days back and interrogated Irfan in connection with his alleged links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Irfan, a resident of Babhanbara-Sharif village under Barharia police station, is accused of selling arms to the terror outfit.

Praveen Prabhakar, station house officer (SHO) of Barharia police station, told HT that Irfan had surrendered before the court on June 18 last year after his name cropped up in a carbine recovery case.

Irfan is the third accused who has been taken to Jammu in terror related case.

On July 22 last year, a joint team of the NIA and Bihar ATS had arrested one Mohammad Arman (23) from his native Dev Bahuara village under the Marhaura police station in Saran district for his alleged involvement in supply of illegal weapons to terror outfits operating in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sources said Arman’s accomplice Md. Javed was earlier arrested from the same village on February 15 last year.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

