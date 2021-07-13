Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News / NIA team back at Darbhanga station for probe in parcel blast case
NIA team back at Darbhanga station for probe in parcel blast case

By Bishnu K Jha
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:51 AM IST
A seven-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Darbhanga station in Bihar on Monday in connection with ongoing investigation into parcel packet blast case here on June 17.

The team talked to people at the station, such as, those at the parcel office, GRP officials, and vendors, about the incident, said a volunteer of Childline at the station. They also recorded the statements of about a dozen people, said another source.

Sources said this was a follow-up after two of the arrested men, Nasir and Imran, made their statements. An NIA team had already visited the station on June 25.

A low intensity blast took place on June 17 when a parcel of clothes was being moved from the luggage van of the special train that had reached Darbhanga from Secunderabad. Following a preliminary probe, the investigation of the case was handed over to the NIA.

The agency arrested siblings Nasir and Imran Mallick from Hyderabad, and Haji Salim and Kafeel from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

