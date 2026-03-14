Begusarai/Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched several development projects and schemes worth around ₹480 crore in Begusarai and Sheikhpura districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Nitish launches projects worth ₹480 crore in Begusarai, Sheikhpura during 'Samridhi Yatra'

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in both districts.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM launched more than 400 development projects/schemes worth ₹274 crore in Begusarai. These include the inauguration of 211 projects/schemes worth ₹165 crore and laying the foundation stones for 189 projects/schemes worth ₹109 crore."

The CM also inspected the under-construction government medical college and hospital in Begusarai. During the inspection, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the construction work and instructed officials to ensure that the construction is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Once the hospital is completed, people in the surrounding areas will be able to receive better and timely medical treatment, said the CM.

Kumar also visited various units located in the Begusarai Industrial Area. The CM said that the government is actively promoting the establishment of industrial units across the state.

Before the CM arrived in Begusarai, a stray bull created an unexpected scene at the helipad. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media. Despite security arrangements, the animal somehow managed to enter the restricted area, creating chaos among security personnel present there. Security personnel stationed at the site tried to chase it away, but the bull started chasing one of the policemen.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to the incident, Shrikant Shastri, District Magistrate of Begusarai, told PTI, "It is not a security breach at all as reported in a section of the media. Such reports are totally baseless and misleading.

"First the animal entered the area, which was not even close to the helipad or the venue. Second, it happened at 10 am, whereas the CM was supposed to arrive at 12 noon. The security personnel and administrative staff deployed at the site acted promptly, and brought the situation under control….and safely drove the animal away from there."

Later, the CM launched several development projects/schemes worth around ₹206 crore in Sheikhpura district. The CM inaugurated 196 schemes worth ₹62 crore and laid the foundation for 120 schemes worth ₹144 crore.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Minority Welfare Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Sheikhpura district, Jama Khan and other senior officials of the district administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.