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Nitish picks close aide Shravan Kumar as JD(U) LP leader

Shravan Kumar replaces Nitish Kumar as JD(U) legislature party leader, recognized for loyalty and experience as Bihar's MLA since 1995.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 06:56 pm IST
By Arun Kumar, Patna
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Former Bihar rural development minister and legislator from Nalanda assembly constituency, Shravan Kumar, has been appointed as the legislature party leader of the JD(U), according to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. He has replaced former chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish picks close aide Shravan Kumar as JD(U) LP leader

A senior JD(U) leader, Shravan has been an MLA from Nalanda since 1995, winning eight consecutive terms. He was the chief whip of the JD(U) in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha earlier also and is considered close to Nitish Kumar as he remained a part of the Nitish cabinet since 2014.

Nitish Kumar was elected the leader of the JD(U) legislature party on November 19, 2025, paving the way for his 10th term as Bihar chief minister. After his resignation, however, the post became important amid changed political dynamics within the ruling NDA.

In a way, Shravan Kumar has been rewarded for his loyalty to Nitish Kumar who was the only and unanimous choice for JD(U) LP leader since 2005. Shravan also belongs to the same Kurmi caste as Nitish and represents Nalanda, a focus area for the former CM.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

nitish kumar
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