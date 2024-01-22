close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Nitish to attend Rahul's Purnea rally on Jan 30

BySubhash Pathak, Patna
Jan 22, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar from Siliguri in West Bengal on January 29 and cover four districts in three days during which top INDIA bloc leaders may join him for public meetings.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has given his consent to participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally at Purnia on January 30 but Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav may skip the event owing to the summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), a state Congress leader said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar in Delhi last year. (ANI)
ED has summoned Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav at its Patna office for questioning in the land for jobs case on January 29 and 30.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar from Siliguri in West Bengal on January 29 and cover four districts in three days during which top INDIA bloc leaders may join him for public meetings,” Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said on Monday.

Mishra is also the chairman of media department for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar.

He said people of the country are watching how BJP-ruled states are putting obstacles in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. “Whenever the Yatra passes through a BJP-ruled state, hurdles are put in its way. We are going to stage a march in Patna, wearing black badges, to register our protest,” Mishra said.

    author-default-90x90
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

