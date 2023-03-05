No clue of missing NMC doctor yet: Police

PATNA: Search to trace the missing Nalanda Medical College (NMC) doctor continued on the fifth day on Sunday even as police claimed that they are hoping to get a breakthrough in the case soon.

Dr Sanjay Kumar with his wife Saloni Kumari. (HT Photo)

Dr Sanjay Kumar, head of Pharmacology department at NMC, had gone missing on March 1 night in Patna while he was on his way to inspect the college. On March 2, police had recovered his car along with two cell phones and a diary near Pillar no 46 at the Mahatma Gandhi Setu over river Ganga.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of Patrakarnagar police station Manoranjan Kumar, teams are probing the matter from all angles.

“We are interrogating the doctor’s colleagues to get some leads in the case. Senior police officials also inspected the spot where his car was recovered,” the SHO said.

An SDRF official said though they are continuing with their search, they are yet to get any clues in the case even after four days. “We are continuing our search to trace the doctor in river Ganga from Gaighat to Fatuha, but we are yet to get any breakthrough,” said Ashok Kumar Yadav, an SDRF sub-inspector.

Police said on Saturday evening they found a CCTV camera at Mahatma Gandhi Setu which belongs to a construction company and found footage of March 1 in which Dr Kumar is seen parking his car at around 7.38 pm and after getting down from the car, he closes the door and walks alone towards Hajipur.

The case came to light on March 1, and Saloni Kumar, a retired professor and wife of the missing doctor had lodged a case in this connection with the Patrakar Nagar police station on March 2.