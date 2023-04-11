On camera: Raging fire engulfs over 100 shops at vegetable market in Bihar's Gaya

A major fire broke out at a vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Tuesday morning turning 115 shops of the market into ashes, officials said.

Screengrab of video showing the intensity of fire in which nearly 100 shops were burnt down in Bihar's Gaya on Tuesday.

The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it.

Locals who are present at the spot claimed that a couple of LPG cylinders also exploded after which fire engulfed the whole area.

People also alleged fire tenders of reaching late even after getting information.

Muhammad Raju, a food outlet operator in the market said, "Fire was so massive that no one dared to douse it and after the cylinder blast, it spread further gutting our shops. A total of 115 to 117 shops were destroyed in the fire causing a loss of several lakhs of rupees. Only one fire brigade reached here that too was late, till then most of the market was under fire."

According to officials, 5 to 6 motorcycles were also burnt in the fire. On information, police administration also reached the spot.

For now, no loss of life has been reported, and the exact reason behind the incident is also not known yet, they said.

Further details are awaited.