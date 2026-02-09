Oppn RJD stages walkout during govt reply after Budget discussion

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha in course of the government’s reply after general discussion on the Bihar budget. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi with RJD and CPI-ML MLCs demonstrate during Budget Session outside Bihar Legislative Council in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

In the government’s reply, finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav reiterated that the manifold increase in the budget size since 2004-05 and consistently high growth rate amply reflected the government’s growing capacity to invest in infrastructural and social sectors to move towards the goal of a developed Bihar.

On February 3, the finance minister had presented a ₹3,47,589-cr budget and the general discussion on it had commenced on February 6.

“The estimated growth rate for 2025-26 is 14.9%. Aligned with the principle of ‘development with justice’, the government rolled out 7-Resolves 1 & 2 and after significant achievements in the last decade, now the third roll out of the programme has been done to achieve the objective of a developed Bihar, doubled the income and create 10 million jobs and employment opportunities,” said Yadav.

The finance minister said the government’s focus was also on skilling the youth in accordance with the modern job requirements, develop Bihar into an eastern India’s hub for industrial training and revive the closed sugar mills in a phased manner, besides opening new ones.

However, as the finance minister read out the plans and priorities of the government, the Opposition RJD stood up, expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s reply and staged a walkout.

Earlier, RJD’s Alok Mehta raised the issue of lowest per capita income, rising public debt, tendency to come up with frequent supplementary budgets and described the “rapidly deteriorating law and order situation as ‘mahajungle raj’.

When Mehta described the budget as “old wine in new bottle” due to repetition of the same facts time and again, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary stood up to point out in a lighter vein that the RJD leader should have given some other example, as Bihar is a dry state and it is the same House which passed a unanimous resolution for prohibition.

The third supplementary budget of ₹12,165.4372-crore for 2025-26 was also tabled in the Vidhan Sabha. Of the total amount, ₹9,586.3947-crore is under the annual scheme head and the rest ₹2,579.0246-crore under the establishment and committed expenditure.

Under the annual scheme, the bulk of ₹6,193.8058-crore is meant for the state scheme, with ₹1,700-crore for industrial promotion policy, 2016, ₹1,100-crore for rural road upgrade and ₹ 862-crore for construction of medical college and hospital.