Over 8700 aspirants to take UPSC exams from July 16 to 18 in Patna

More than 8,700 civil service aspirants have registered to take the Indian Economics Services (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) and Engineering Services Examination (ESE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the city from July 16 to 18.

Patna district administration on Wednesday held a meeting to make elaborate arrangements and implement Covid-19 safety protocols at exam centres for the fair, peaceful and safe conduct of examination during the pandemic.

As per district administration, 601 candidates would take IES and ISS in two shifts at one exam centre each from July 16 to 18. A total of 8,158 candidates would take ESE preliminary exam across 19 centres in two shifts on July 18.

Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal reviewed preparation for exams and instructed for making necessary arrangements.

In the meeting, concerned officials were also instructed to ensure proper seating arrangement, drinking water facility, uninterrupted electricity supply on exam day.

Agarwal said, “Proper sanitisation at exam centres should be done before all three examinations. Staff and examinees at exam centres must follow Covid-19 protocols. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance is mandatory for all. An adequate number of police magistrates and force have been deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of exam and prevent gathering outside exam centres.”

He said, “Instructions have been given for crowd management at railway stations and bus stands. Traffic personnel will ensure free flow of vehicular movement so that general public doesn’t face inconvenience due to huge inflow of examinees,” he said.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “Candidates will be allowed to enter the hall 10 minutes before the commencement of exam. Carrying any electronic gadget including mobile, pager, Bluetooth inside the exam centre is strictly prohibited for the examinees and mobile jammers will be installed at the centres for free and fair conduct of exam.”

The district administration has also set up a control room with telephone number 0612-2219205/2233578 for regular monitoring of exam centres.