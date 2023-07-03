Opium worth 90 lakh seized in Bihar’s Gaya district: Police

Poppy doda (lanced poppy heads) valued at over ₹90 lakh was seized from Bihar’s Gaya district on Sunday evening, police said. Opium doda kept in plastic bags on the truck weighed as much as 1,835 kg. (HT photo)

Acting on a tip off, police intercepted the truck carrying the narcotics at the check point. The smugglers along with the driver, however, managed to flee leaving behind the truck.

Police seized the truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number and brought it to the Barachatti police station.

Opium doda kept in plastic bags on the truck weighed as much as 1,835 kg.

A case has been registered against unknown smugglers and the driver under section 416 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 18,20 and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) and police were tracing them through the seized truck and electronic surveillance, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said.