Patna gets 44th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021

In the survey, 4,320 cities participated this year. The cities were evaluated for a total of 6,000 marks divided into three categories, including citizen’s voice, certifications and service level programme.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 09:07 PM IST
ByMegha, Patna

The state capital stood at the 44th rank among 47 urban local bodies in the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2021, the report of which was released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on Saturday.

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scored 2739.92 out of 6,000 marks in the survey, which was 1,186.89 higher than its previous year’s score of 1552.11.

PMC jumped to the third rank among 97 cities in the Ganga towns category from last year’s 37th rank.

Last year, PMC stood last among all 47 urban local bodies with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Harshita, public relations officer of Patna Smart City Limited (PSCL), said, “Patna’s ranking in the cleanliness survey has improved than last year. Constant efforts are being made by the civic body to perform even better in coming years.”

She said that PMC fetched better marks in the citizen voice’s category as a large number of people shared their opinion. Altogether 477,849 people in the state voted for their respective local bodies. Of them, more than 2.01 lakh voters were polled from PMC. Open defecation free plus certificate helped the civic body 300 points, which was zero last year.

PMC claimed a cent per cent door to door garbage collection across all six circles. PMC aims to improve the score by achieving cent per cent waste segregation practice in the capital city. “We have carried out extensive awareness programme for bringing behavioural change among citizens for disposing of dry, wet and biomedical wastes separately. The civic body is optimally utilising available resources for maintaining cleanliness.”

Patna’s mayor Sita Sahu thanked the citizens for extending their support and appealed to them to participate in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the city.

