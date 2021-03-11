Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday

Patna recorded the hottest day on Wednesday with the mercury crossing 34°C-mark, giving the residents a taste of summer temperatures. As per Patna meteorological centre, most of the places in the state recorded a maximum and minimum temperature between 34°C to 18 °C respectively, an average rise by 2°C to 6°C.

Patna airport observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C and minimum temperature of 18.8°C, both three notches above the season’s normal. Officials said this was Patna’s highest maximum temperature so far after the passing of winter. Prior to this, Patna had recorded a temperature of 33.2°C on March 5.

As per the daily weather bulletin, Gaya recorded a maximum of 33.8°C, Bhagalpur 32.2°C, Purnea 30.5°C and Valmikinagar 33°C. Meteorologists said that no city in the state recorded maximum temperature less than 30°C.

“Humidity has increased in the state as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago. Today, relative humidity was recorded 80 to 90% in morning hours which resulted in temperatures above the season’s normal. No drastic change in temperature is likely in the coming 48 hours,” said SK Mandal, a weather official.

Also Read: Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student

He added that some respite is likely after Thursday. “Residents are likely to get some respite from scorching heat after Thursday. Two fresh western disturbances are very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region on March 12 and 13. Besides, an anticyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to favour rain activities. Under the influence of both mechanisms, the northeast and south regions of the state are likely to receive rain and thunderstorm,” he added.