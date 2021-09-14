Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna HC asks municipal workers to end strike, tells govt to fulfil demands in 8 weeks
patna news

Patna HC asks municipal workers to end strike, tells govt to fulfil demands in 8 weeks

A division bench of Patna high court (HC) led by chief justice Sanjay Karol Tuesday asked agitating sanitation workers of municipal bodies to end their indefinite strike, and directed the state government to fulfil their demands within eight weeks
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Garbage piled up near PMCH on Ashok Raj Path. (HT FIle)

A division bench of Patna high court (HC) led by chief justice Sanjay Karol Tuesday asked agitating sanitation workers of municipal bodies to end their indefinite strike, and directed the state government to fulfil their demands within eight weeks.

Sanitation workers of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other civic bodies have been on strike since September 7 in support of their 12-point demands, including regularisation of job, substantial hike in monthly remuneration, introduction of provident fund facility, financial benefits as per the recommendation of 7th pay commission etc.

Nearly 40,000 workers across the state were on strike called by Bihar Local Bodies Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha (BLBKSSM), which also asked for removal of anomalies in scales of regular fourth grade employees and discontinuance of fashion to keep outsourced employees.

The HC bench, also comprising Justice S Kumar, directed the striking employees to end the strike forthwith.

BLBKSSM president Chandra Prakash Singh said that they would take the decision to end the strike after going through the court’s order. “We will maintain the status quo till then,” said Singh.

RELATED STORIES

During the hearing, advocate general (AG) Lalit Kishore told the court that the state government would consider the striking employees’ grievances, and an appropriate decision would be taken in the stipulated time frame. He, however, added that outsourcing, if required, was the government’s right and the PMC was free to hire staff on outsourcing as and when necessary. “However, existing employees would not be affected due to outsourcing,” said Kishore.

The AG also said that the striking employees, who were ousted from job due to defiance of the order, would be rehired. “However, those facing other penal charges would be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Kishore told the court.

Even as the Patna HC had rescheduled the hearing of case of striking employees for Tuesday, principal secretary of urban development department (UDD) on Monday issued a statement saying that there was no impact of the strike on cleanliness drive in more than 70% urban areas.

Contrary to the claims of departmental officers, heaps of garbage laid strewn on the roadside and in various lanes and by-lanes. “Officials are misleading the court, as door-to-door collection of household waste has been discontinued for the past couple of weeks,” said Anuj Kumar, a Patna resident.

A staff member of the PMC said that around 6,000 tonnes of waste was dumped near the roadside in Patna due to the strike. “Patna usually generates around 800-900 tonnes of waste on a daily basis,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar planning 93 additional wards to decongest overcrowded prisons

Owaisi dares Centre to declare Taliban a terrorist outfit

Shahnawaz Hussain says Congress is sinking boat, welcomes rebels into BJP fold

Jeweller and his brother’s grandson shot dead in Bihar’s Raxaul
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP