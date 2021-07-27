Patna HC seeks details of vaccination, health infra

The Patna High Court has directed Principal Secretary (Health), Government of Bihar, to file a supplementary affidavit focusing broadly on two aspects i.e. vaccination and availability of health infrastructure at the district/sub-divisional level generally and for dealing with Covid-19.

Responding to the affidavit filed by the additional chief secretary, department of health, Pratyaya Amrit, the bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar said that “with the government substantially relaxing the condition of lockdown, it has resulted into the people/general populace letting off their guard by not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places.”

“It is here, we find that the role of media becomes imperative in sensitizing the people of the need to continue to maintain their hand, respiratory and social hygiene, most significantly maintaining social distancing at public places. The significant role played by the media can certainly help in preventing the pain, suffering and anguish of the people in Bihar during the anticipated third wave of Covid-19,” the bench said.

The affidavit stated that 71% of the urban population of the state stands vaccinated. “But then it is conspicuously silent about the eligible population falling within the rural area,” the judges observed in their order, dated July 27, describing the affidavit as “vague”.

“No doubt, much work has been done by the state in sensitizing the people, cautioning them of taking all precautions for adhering to the advisories issued by the experts and the state, more specifically about hand, respiratory and social hygiene. However, we find the affidavit on the issue of vaccination to be vague, as much as it does not specify the number of persons eligible to be vaccinated, more specifically in the rural areas. Also, whether a sufficient number of doses of vaccines are available with the Government or not? If not so, then as to whether a request for enhanced quota for allotment stands made to the Union of India or not?” the bench added.

The court wanted to know if the speed of vaccination needed to be further increased. “We also find that though the government has put in place enhanced systems for testing, for some reason the number of tests conducted on the daily basis is just 75,000(approx). In April/May 2021, the testing had gone up to almost 1.25 lakh, but why this sudden drop in testing is not clear from the affidavit. However, what is heartening to note is that the positivity rate for July 2021 stands reduced to almost 0.05% (average),” it said.