Patna man, who willed his property to his pet jumbos, shot dead

A 55-year-old man, who had transferred his properties worth ₹5 crore in the name of his two elephants, was shot dead in Phulwarisharif area of Bihar’s Patna on Wednesday, police said.

Mohammad Akhtar Imam (55) was shot by four persons at Murgia Chak, police said, citing eyewitness accounts.

Police said the incident took place around 11am when four men came to Akhtar’s house and asked him to show his land. “As he came out of his house, they opened fire at him,” said a police officer.

Hearing sounds of the gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and took Akhtar to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead.

Villagers said Akhtar owned huge tracts of land and was upset with his son, which is why he had transferred the property to his two elephants, named Moti and Rani.

Uttam Kumar, station house officer of Janipur police station, said land dispute could be the reason behind the murder. “His son is lodged in Beur jail in connection with the murder of a constable in 2019. He had also attempted to murder his father. The police are investigating the matter,” he said.

