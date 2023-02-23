People take out march in Purnia amid demand for civil airport in Bihar district

Pressing their demand for a civil airport in Bihar’s Purnia district, hundreds of people took out a march on Thursday and handed over a memorandum to the district administration.

The participants included doctors, engineers, retired bureaucrats, lawyers, businessmen and students. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The foot march of the campaign ‘Airport 4 Purnea’ saw people from all walks of life take part.

The march started from Renu Park at Line Bazar and reached the district collectorate covering 3km.

The participants included doctors, engineers, retired bureaucrats, lawyers, businessmen and students.

Earlier, Purnia chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Chamber of Commerce, Lions’ Club, Rotary Club members and Bar Association members had extended their support for the cause.

Some of the bar association members blamed both Centre and state for delaying the construction process of the civil enclave.

Also Read:‘Speaking on someone else’s behalf’: Nitish Kumar on Upendra Kushwaha’s barbs

Social activists alleged that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar did not fulfil his promise during his Samadhan Yatra suggesting the delay was reportedly from the Centre’s side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit to Purnia during Samadhan Yatra on February 10, Bihar CM had said “Whatever they (centre) demanded, we agreed, still it has not been constructed” declaring it a ‘national issue.’

Another social activist Vijay Kumar Shreevasatava, who reportedly launched the campaign for civil airport in Purnia said, “We will try to raise the issue in the proposed rally of Mahagathbandhan on February 25.”

Civil society members have already launched a campaign ‘Airport Nhi To Vote Nhi’ on social media platforms which has garnered support from every section of society.

Earlier, BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had accused Bihar government of not cooperating with the Centre in construction of the proposed civil enclave in Purnia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The AAI had sought the land from the northern side of the runway whereas the land was acquired from the southern side”, he said.

“Later, the state government did not even give an assurance letter to the AAI for the connectivity road”, he alleged.

In 2012, at the initiative of the then wing commander at Chunapur IAF, Purnia, Vishwajeet Kumar, flight services between Purnia and Patna and Purnia and Kolkata were started, however, the services were discontinued after one year in 2013.

The existing IAF airport at Chunapur is 10 km from Purnia district headquarters was built soon after the Indo-Chinese war in 1962.