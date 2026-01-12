Police officers’ meet to deliberate on future policing amid challenges

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Monday said that the two-days conference with police officials from across the state was aimed at creating the much-needed sensitization about future policing in view of the emerging challenges. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with DyCM Samrat Choudhary light the lamp to inaugurating Rajya Stariya Police Sammelan 2026 at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

“In fact, last November there was a two-day conference held at Raipur. The Prime Minister, home minister, state home ministers, DGs from all the states and police agencies and senior police officials attended it. This conference is an extension to that at the state level to ensure that all the suggestions and guidelines that emerged at Raipur are effectively implemented at the ground level,” he added.

The DGP said that at the conference deliberations would revolve around a whole range of issues with regards to the suggested reforms and new challenges for the police in the form of radicalisation, cyber crime, drug trafficking and others.

“Law and remains key to achieving the dream of a Developed India and Developed Bihar by 2047. All the SPs, range DIGs, IGs, ADGs, DGs will do the brainstorming for implementation of the Raipur guidelines at the grassroots level,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the conference at the Bihar Police Auditorium at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He also inaugurated the Cyber Crime Safety Unit and prohibition unit.

“I am confident that all the police officials will work with honesty for crime control. They have played an important role in establishing the rule of law in the state,” he added.

Deputy CM (Home) Samrat Choudhary was also present on the occasion. The conference was to be earlier held at Purnea , but it was cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.