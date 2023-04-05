10 minor girls rescued from Bihar’s East Champaran district

BETTIAH: Ten young girls including one from Nepal were rescued by East Champaran’s Kotwa police following a communication from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) headquarters in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The East Champaran police said it was alleged that the girls were also sexually abused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We have arrested two people, Nandu Yadav and Manjay Yadav, who had forcibly engaged the girls and others in the orchestra troupe,” said East Champaran superintendent police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

The raid was conducted after the NCPCR told the district police that 4-5 minor girls had been trafficked from West Bengal and were being confined at a location in the district.

“In the course of this investigation, we came across ten girls who were rescued from separate orchestra troupes,” said Narmdeshwar Singh, in-charge of Kotwa police station.

Police said it was alleged that the girls were also sexually abused.

A minor girl, rescued in the operation, told HT over phone that she hailed from Nepal’s Dhanusa district and came to the district with a man she was in love with. “But he abandoned me here,” she said.