Poll panel begins work on polls for urban local bodies

After the conclusion of panchayat polls over in Bihar, the State Election Commission (SEC) has begun preparations for holding urban local bodies polls tentatively in April-May this year and has directed officials in concerned for delimitation of wards in the newly upgraded urban local bodies in various towns and cities, officials in the poll panel said.

“Several rural local bodies have been upgraded to nagar panchayats in the last few years due to growing urbanisation in various districts. The delimitation of wards in these new nagar panchayats is a major step before holding the polls,” an SEC official said.

The SEC was also examining an order by the Supreme Court recently regarding reservation of wards in local bodies for OBCs and SC/STs, the official said.

“We are keeping a watch on the prevailing situation of Covid.We have not taken any decision about the dates or schedule of the polls for urban local bodies. But preparations are afoot,” said state election commissioner Dr Deepak Prasad.

The last election in urban local bodies were held in May-June in 2017 to fill up posts of ward councillors in various municipal bodies, which has a term of five years.

