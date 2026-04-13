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Raids against JD(U) lawmaker in Gopalganj following NBW

Bihar police raided homes linked to gangster Satish Pandey and JD (U) MLA Amrendra Kumar over land grabbing allegations, amid political tensions.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 10:40 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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In a major operation, Bihar police on Monday conducted raids at several locations associated with gangster-cum-strongman of Gopalganj Satish Pandey, his brother Amrendra Kumar alias Pappu Pandey, JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikot and CA Rahul Tiwary. The action has sparked political heat ahead of the proposed swearing-in of a new government led by a BJP chief minister.

Raids against JD(U) lawmaker in Gopalganj following NBW

Over 100 police personnel were deployed as part of the operation, which searched Pandey’s residence, offices and business establishment across various locations in Gopalganj and adjoining districts. The raids were conducted following allegations of land grabbing through forged documents, patronising land mafias in the district. The MP-MLA court of Gopalganj issued arrest warrants against the MLA, his don-turned-politician brother and their chartered accountant. The warrants were reportedly issued after investigators gathered substantial evidence linking them to illegal land transactions and alleged patronage of mafia.

Gopalganj SP Vinay Tiwari said the raids were carried out following legal procedure. “Some people filed complaints, after which police registered an FIR and arrested four members of a gang. The raids were conducted following a court order,” he said.

The SP confirmed that multiple raids were ongoing and dedicated teams were actively tracking the absconding accused. Satish and Amrendra are considered influential figures in the region. “Earlier on May 24, Jitendra had registered an FIR against Satish, his brother Pappu Pandey and Bhola Pandey with Kuchaikot police station,” added Tiwari.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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