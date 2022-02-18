Ranji Trophy: Motihari boy creates history with 341 runs in his debut

Sakibul Gani (22) from Motihari in Bihar created history on Friday after he scored a triple century, breaking the record for the highest individual score by a cricketer in debut appearance in a Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram.

As the news broke, a large number of locals gathered outside his house to celebrate.

Speaking to HT on phone from Motihari, Gani’s elder brother and coach Faisal Gani said, “It feels nice that he has become first player to score a triple century in a Ranji Trophy debut. The best part is that he practised and honed his cricketing skills in Motihari itself.”

Faisal has also represented Bihar under 16.

A resident of Agarwa locality of Motihari, Faisal started training Sakibul when the latter was just 10. “We did not have means. Hence, unlike many others who go to big cities to enhance their talent, he made his mark at the local and district levels by dint of his hard work,” said Faisal.

Sakibul’s father, who runs a sports goods shop in Motihari, said he wanted his son to join some good cricket coaching centre in Delhi. “But he preferred to stay in Motihari and train under the guidance of his brother (Faisal Gani),” said Manan Gani, Sakibul’s father.

Sakibul scored 341 runs off just 405 balls, studded with 56 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 84.20 in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata on Friday.

He surpassed the record of Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera who scored 267 against Hyderabad in Indore in December 2018.

Sakibul feat came when Bihar team was tottering at 71 for 3.