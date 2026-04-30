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Revenue officers end stir in Bihar after assurance from govt

Revenue officers end stir in Bihar after assurance from govt

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, Officers of the Bihar Revenue Service Association on Thursday ended their collective leave after receiving assurance from the government of sympathetic consideration of their key demands.

Revenue officers end stir in Bihar after assurance from govt

Officers and staff from nearly all 537 circles had resumed an indefinite strike on March 9, alleging that the state government had failed to honour assurances given during talks with the then deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha following suspension of an earlier agitation.

The officers first launched an indefinite strike on February 2 after the state cabinet's January 29 decision to create the new post of sub-divisional revenue officer on a par with deputy collector land reforms , a move they say dilutes the promotional prospects and functional autonomy of the Bihar revenue service cadre, which was carved out separately in 2010.

According to a departmental statement, secretary Jai Singh said several key services, including mutation, correction of land records, land measurement and settlement of land disputes, were affected due to the collective leave, and efforts would now be made to expedite them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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