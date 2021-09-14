RJD set to back SP in UP polls

Unlike other Bihar-based parties, state’s main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is in no mood to contest the assembly polls in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh due early next year and would be extending support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) as a part of its strategy to strengthen the opposition unity against the BJP, party insiders said.

After several rounds of discussions on whether the party should contest the UP polls next year or not, there is a consensus it should extend support to the SP, which is the main challenger of the BJP in the largest state in the country, they said.

Over a month ago, ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad had called on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh in New Delhi during which SP president Akhilesh Yadav was also present.

The SP patriarch’s grand nephew and former MP Tej Pratap Yadav is married to Lalu’s youngest daughter Raxlaxmi.

In 2017 too, RJD had not contested UP polls and supported SP candidates. In 2012 UP assembly polls, RJD contested four seats and forfeited deposit in all four, bagging just.0.04% of the total votes polled.

“RJD is working for opposition unity against the BJP. In West Bengal polls, we extended support to the Trinamool Congress and it helped. In UP polls, we are working on similar lines and looking forward to support the Samajwadi Party,” said Bhola Yadav,national general secretary of RJD.

Among Bihar-based parties, Janata Dal (United) and Vikashsheel Insaan Party ( VIP), both constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with BJP, are keen on contesting the UP polls early next year.

Sources said JD(U) poll managers are keen on striking an alliance with BJP and have sent feelers for getting 20 seats . The VIP has announced its plans to contest over 100 seats.