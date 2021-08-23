Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Rural governance in Bihar: Panchayati raj officers now CEOs of panchayat samities

Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said the systematic change was brought in conformity with the recent amendments to the Bihar Panchayati Raj Act during the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature.
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Panchayat polls in Bihar are scheduled in 11 phases beginning September 24. (HT File)

In a new arrangement to run Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) set-up in Bihar, the state government on Monday notified the block panchayati raj officers as the new executive officers (CEO) of panchayat samities, replacing the block development officers (BDOs).

Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said the systematic change was brought in conformity with the recent amendments to the Bihar Panchayati Raj Act during the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature.

The panchayati raj department has also ordered a freeze on all sorts of spending by panchayat samities from Tuesday till the new bodies are elected. “The ban on spending has been imposed in view of the election code of conduct, which comes into force from August 24 when the state election commission formally notifies the elections,” said Chaudhary.

Panchayat polls in Bihar are scheduled in 11 phases beginning September 24.

The minister said expenditure under the ongoing Har ghar nal ka jal scheme, however, had been exempted from the ban.

There are 534 panchayat samities, one in each block, in the state.

Amrit Lal Meena, additional chief secretary at the panchayati raj department, said the new arrangement in the PRIs was mooted after it was observed that the BDOs were unable to spare sufficient time for monitoring working of rural bodies. “Panchayat samities are likely to receive huge grants from the Centre and the state government for developmental activities in the next five years,” Meena said.

