Sadhu Yadav demands probe into Lalu and family’s properties

Intensifying his attack against RJD, party chief Lalu Prasad’s estranged brother-in-law Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav on Sunday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe into the properties of Prasad, his sons and other party leaders.

“I will write to the PM for a probe into the properties of the RJD chief and his family members. I would also want my properties to be assessed,” he said while talking to a Hindi news channel.

The former Gopalganj MP has been seemingly annoyed over his nephew and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s decision to have an inter-caste marriage.

Reacting to the indirect attack against him by Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and second daughter Rohini Archarya, the former Gopalganj MP also lashed out at the RJD chief, “Laluji should refrain his children from making offensive statements against me. Or else, I will expose them all,” Yadav said.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap and Rohini Archarya in Twitter posts took oblique potshots at their maternal uncle. Rohini, in a tweet, indirectly described the former Gopalganj MP as “Kansa” (maternal uncle of Lord Krishna known for his misdeeds in mythology) stating that Kansa are existing even today. Tej Pratap too indirectly attacked Yadav saying he would take him on once he arrives in Patna.

The former Gopalganj MP, in his interaction with newsmen, also lashed out at the RJD chief alleging the latter ignored his in-laws and defamed them despite them having supported him. Asked whether his outburst against his sister’s family was because he was not invited to Tejashwi’s wedding, Yadav denied it. “I am hurt because the wedding took place in a hush-hush manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling JD(U) has not reacted to the outbursts of Yadav against Lalu’s family. “We will not comment on it as it is a family matter. We have nothing to say,” said JD(U)’s senior leader Ajay Alok. Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma too said he would not comment on it.

