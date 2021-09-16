Sand mining raids: Ex-Bhojpur SP didn’t touch salary in his 11-yr service, says EOU

Former Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Dubey, who was suspended in June this year for his alleged links with the sand mining mafia, hardly touched money in his salary account during his 11-year service period, according to sleuths of Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EoU) who carried out simultaneous searches at his properties on Thursday.

Dubey was earlier booked in a case of disproportionate assets (DA) worth ₹2.55 crore.

The searches were conducted at the suspended SP’s residential house at Gandhi Park in the state capital, a flat in Danapur locality, Sachin Residency Hotel and his ancestral house in Jharkhand’s Jasidih.

Dubey joined as a deputy SP in Bihar Police in 2010. During his 11-year tenure, he was posted at Patna, Gaya, Special Task Force, Anti-Terrorism Squad and as an aide-de-camps to state Governors.

EoU officials said they were preparing a list of all his properties, including fixed deposits, vehicles and plots, adding that a DA case under Sections 13 (2) and 13 (1) (B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was lodged Wednesday with the EoU police station against Dubey.

During investigation, EoU found that the suspended SP had invested his money in real state companies across the country, including in Patna. Dubey has allegedly invested in IPC Infrastructure, Ranchi, Kamini Infrastructure Private Limited, Patliputra Builders, Khyati Construction, Max Blif in Noida, Build Con and other real state companies.

Additional director general of EoU, Nayyar Husnanin Khan, told HT that a court in Patna had on Wednesday issued a search warrant for locations that were searched.

“During the search, EoU found a transaction of ₹25 lakh in the account of one Khyati Construction Company Pvt Ltd. Dubey also amassed properties in the name of his mother and sister. He also has investment in Sachindra Residency Hotel, Sukhdani Restaurant and a marriage hall in Jharkhand,” said Khan, adding that during his tenure as Phulwarisharief DSP, Dubey purchased expensive land.

The EoU also seized incriminating documents, including those showing ₹12 lakh investment in mutual funds, the official said.

“This is the first major crackdown on a SP rank officer this year,” said a senior police officer

The EoU had carried out searches at houses, flats and other known properties of four other suspended officers since May 1 this year — Dehri subdivisional officer Sunil Kumar Singh, Paliganj subdivisional police officer Tanvir Ahmad, Ara SDPO Pankaj Kumar Rawat and motor vehicles inspector Binod Kumar of Ara.

Sources said Dubey was under EoU’s surveillance since May 1 this year after they discovered that Bhojpur was allegedly turning out to be a hub of illegal mining trade.

Sand mining is banned in Bihar.

On May 17 this year, principal secretary of mining and geological department, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, had written to Bihar police chief S K Singhal, mentioning that illegal mining, storage and transportation of sand could not be possible without connivance of police.

Sources in the home department said that several IPS and IAS officers in charge of districts were also under EoU’s scanner. “Such officers indulging in the illegal trade have stopped using their cell phones and were instead using phones of middlemen to carry out the illegal acts,” sources said.