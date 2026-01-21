Begusarai, In a bid to tackle period poverty and empower young girls, sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators were installed in two schools in Bihar's Begusarai as part of the 'Sangini' initiative that aims to transform it into a model district in menstrual hygiene. Sanitary pad dispensers, incinerators installed at two schools in Bihar's Begusarai district

This project by non-profit organisation NOBA GSR , supported by the Press Trust of India , aims to ensure menstrual hygiene management in rural schools so that girls no longer miss out on education due to their periods.

The gadgets have been installed under the ‘Sangini’ menstrual hygiene programme at Utkramit Secondary School Phulwaria-2, and Government Middle School, Ratauli, a statement by NOBA GSR said.

A total of 12 sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators supported by the PTI were installed in various schools of Begusarai.

The initiative has already helped transform the lives of over 2 lakh girls across the country, it added.

NOBA GSR co-founder Vikash Ranjan said the organisation has taken the initiative to make Begusarai "period poverty" free district.

The organisation's core group head Radheshyam Singh said, "Hygiene and education are interconnected. This step by NOBA GSR is commendable as it will eliminate the problem of girl students remaining absent from school during the menstruation period."

He claimed that such initiatives, made possible through the efforts of Ranjan, would help improve the health of girl students and boost their self-confidence.

"Our goal is that no girl student is deprived of education due to menstruation. Students will get sanitary pads easily from the dispenser machines and will be able to safely dispose of the used pads using the incinerator machines," Singh said.

Singh informed that 107 machines have been installed in Begusarai district so far, while the figure has exceeded 800 on a pan-India basis.

According to a statement issued by NOBA GSR, school authorities said the facilities would significantly benefit girl students by ensuring their health, hygiene and safety.

