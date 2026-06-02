Sharpshooter gunned down in gang war in Muzaffarpur

A sharpshooter of the Shambhu-Mantu gang was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Muzaffarpur town on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in the basement of Icon Towers on Amar Cinema Road when the victim alighted from his vehicle and was about to enter the lift, they said.

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The deceased, identified as Govind Sharma alias Govind Kumar (40), lived in the apartment as a tenant.

Police suspect the killing to be the result of a gang war. Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants had reached the apartment premises earlier and were monitoring the movements of the deceased gangster.

Following the incident, panic gripped the area, and police launched a thorough investigation into the killing.

Govind came into the spotlight in connection with the 2018 murder case of former mayor Sameer Kumar, in which an AK-47 rifle was allegedly used. He was also among the prime accused in the murder of property dealer Ashutosh Shahi. Following these high-profile cases, he became a well-known figure in criminal circles and among law enforcement agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving information about the incident, a police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and recovered several empty bullet shells from the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving information about the incident, a police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and recovered several empty bullet shells from the crime scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Hemant, a local resident, said, “The continuous criminal incidents in Muzaffarpur over the past several days show that Bihar’s economic capital is fast turning into a crime capital, where incidents such as murder, robbery, theft, and shootings have become commonplace.”

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said the slain sharpshooter was facing more than six criminal cases registered at different police stations.

A Fortuner SUV and another car belonging to Govind were found near the spot, the SSP said, adding that both vehicles were being examined as part of the investigation.

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