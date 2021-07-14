Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six juveniles escape remand home in Bihar’s Aurangabad

All the accused had been arrested for criminal offences and were between 12 and 17 years of age. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the security guard of the remand home found the iron rods on the window of one of the bathrooms missing
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Six juveniles in Bihar’s Aurangabad escaped from a safe house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. They did so by breaking the iron rods, and grille before scaling the boundary wall of the newly constructed building.

All the accused had been arrested for criminal offences and were between 12 and 17 years of age. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the security guard of the remand home found the iron rods on the window of one of the bathrooms missing. A headcount revealed that six boys were missing.

The building was newly constructed and has no CCTVs. For security, there are five armed guards, three homeguard jawans, and three private security guards.

The officials of the remand home informed the district administration as well as Town police station which in turn launched a manhunt but failed to locate the boys.

Assistant director of child protection Santosh Choudhary said a show cause has been issued against the security guard while Aurangabad district magistrate Sourabh Jorwal said he has sought an explanation from the remand home superintendent, Baijnath Kumar. He has instructed for five additional jawans to be deputed at the home.

