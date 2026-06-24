Teachers’ shortage prompts Bihar govt to widen hiring ambit for degree colleges

With the time running out for the appointment of teachers in 211 new degree colleges, the ambit has been widened to cover class 9-12 teachers fulfilling required eligibility criteria and may be widened further. Bihar education department office. (HT Photo)

The move of the Education Department in Bihar to invite applications/details from higher secondary (11th-12th) teachers having qualification of Ph.D./UGC-NET for deputation or part-time appointment in degree colleges has led to similar demands from teachers engaged in lower classes, but having required qualification for college teaching.

On Tuesday, the department extended the opportunity to school teachers of Class 9-12, but some highly qualified teachers engaged with further lower classes want it for all those who meet the criteria.

Education department secretary Rajiv Raushan wrote to all the district education officers (DEOs) for details of eligible Class 9-10 school teachers after verification for deputation in degree colleges. Earlier, it was only for Class 11-12.

It was necessitated to meet the shortage of teachers in colleges and lack of time to fill large-scale vacancies, as deputation of teachers on a large-scale from existing already understaffed constituent colleges is not possible and it has already met with some protests due to arbitrary transfers.

The initiative to give school teachers having eligibility to serve in new 211 colleges in unserved blocks followed a letter from Jeevan Kumar, MLC, in April to the chief minister in this regard.

However, the department confined it to class 11 & 12 teachers only and the district programme officers (DPO), secondary education sought details from all the headmasters of Plus Two schools.

A senior official of the Chancellor’s secretariat said that it was under consideration. “The process is on and teaching fulfilling the criteria may get the opportunity after assessment,” he added.

The Chancellor’s Secretariat had earlier this month got prepared a draft statute for engagement of fixed-term faculty in six subjects in the 211 proposed degree colleges in uncovered blocks under the concerned state universities of Bihar and circulated it for opinion.

Apart from the general academic qualifications, the statute made it mandatory that a candidate must be qualified for National Eligibility Test (NET) for Assistant Professors conducted by the UGC/CSIR twice a year or equivalent examination conducted by the UGC in the concerned subject or done Ph.D in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations.

Many teachers from class 1-10 have shown interest to serve in the new degree colleges, as they have the required eligibility of Ph.D and NET, but have been overlooked as they are teaching in lower classes.

“We qualified NET also and we should be given the opportunity to serve in new degree colleges. We are serving in lower classes due to lack of opportunity at the higher level. The government needs around 9500 teachers and it may find it difficult to find that many, but we can be used on deputation,” said an eligible teacher Purnath Kumar.

He said that with the opportunity to already working and eligible school teachers, the government would also benefit with less burden on the exchequer. “What is more, there is not much shortage of teachers in class 1-12 due to large-scale recruitment in the last couple of years,” he added.

A group of teachers also went to the education department to submit their petition.

On the other hand, the Federation of University Service Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUTAB) working President Kanhaiya Bahadur Sinha and general secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, MLC have urged the department of education as well as the Chancellor’s secretariat to ensure that teachers from universities and colleges are not deputed whimsically and without consent, especially in distant blocks in disregard to their seniority and health issues, and there should be a clear guidelines in this regard.