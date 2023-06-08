17-year-old Bihar girl blackmailed over her private photos dies by suicide

PATNA: A 17-year-old girl who was being blackmailed about her private photographs died by suicide in Bhagalpur district late on Wednesday.

Jogsar station house officer Ranjit Kumar said the girl set herself afire past midnight when the other members of the family were sleeping.

Her father told the police that she was being blackmailed by a man who she had known since 2022 and who had been threatening to put out her photographs. The man had spoken to the girl’s mother also in the past and tried to extort money from her for the photographs.

Police said the man called the girl again on her mobile phone on Wednesday night. She informed her mother about the call.

Police said after the family went off to sleep, she poured kerosene on herself. Her father took her to hospital when they realised what had happened but it was too late.

Police said a case of abetment to suicide has been filed against the accused.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

