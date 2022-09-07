Tejashwi pays surprise visit to PMCH, finds conditions ‘appalling’

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also heads the health department, paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressed his serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities and poor attendance of doctors at the premier state-run hospital.

According to PMCH sources, who were not willing to be identified, Yadav visited the hospital around 1 am and first interacted with patients at general wards. He also visited the emergency ward. The deputy CM was quite peeved when he found bodies not being sent to the mortuary, patients lying on the verandah and lack of adequate toilet facilities in the wards.

“We inspected PMCH, Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh hospital. Doctors were present in two of the hospitals. The condition of Tata emergency ward in PMCH is worse. I learnt that people come here for treatment from various districts. I wanted to see what the problem is, be it related to the doctors or medicines,” he told ANI after the visit.

A video clip of Yadav’s visit to PMCH in circulation showed him inspecting the doctors’ roster and expressing his displeasure over the absence of senior doctors on night duty. “It is surprising that doctors come at 10 and then remain outside for hours in the name of taking dinner. Ensure that the doctors’ roster is maintained and attendance is proper,” Yadav is heard telling a senior PMCH official.

The deputy CM was also quite displeased at the sight of stray dogs roaming inside the hospital premises. “Whose duty is it to keep out dogs? It is a surprise that dogs roam around the hospital and nobody takes any action,” he is heard telling a security guard.

“There was no senior doctor available. There was no adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness is also missing. Patients are not getting proper facilities. There is carelessness in everything,” he later told reporters.

Yadav said he has directed PMCH superintendent Dr I S Thakur to take remedial measures at the earliest. “ I have asked the PMCH superintendent to take action as it is his responsibility. Our government will plug the loopholes,” he said.

PMCH superintendent could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, Yadav held a meeting with civil surgeons of all districts and superintendents of medical college hospitals and issued directives to tone up facilities in the next 60 days, said Sanjay Yadav, his close aide.

