Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bihar government of indulging in petty vendetta politics by reallocating a long-occupied bungalow belonging to his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and reducing the security cover of his parents.

Tejashwi Yadav. (HT Photo)

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The sharp attack came days after the state’s building construction department (BCD) issued an order on May 27 transferring the 10, Circular Road bungalow — home to Rabri Devi for nearly 20 years — to BJP leader and minister Nand Kishore Ram. The move triggered a political storm, with tensions peaking on June 6 when RJD workers and leaders gathered at the residence, virtually standing guard and claiming that Rabri Devi had “returned” her security in protest against the “shabby treatment” meted out by the NDA regime.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi, who is the RJD’s national working president, did not mince words. “Samrat Choudhary is playing cheap politics,” he said, targeting the chief minister directly. “What is the need for security? Those who are afraid keep security. The people are with us. Although Samrat Choudhary has become chief minister, he is not a real chief minister — he is a cheap minister.”

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{{^usCountry}} The former deputy chief minister painted a grim picture of governance under the BJP-led NDA alliance. He alleged that the government was more interested in protecting corrupt officials and criminals than in addressing the everyday problems of ordinary citizens. “Law and order in the state has completely collapsed,” Yadav claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former deputy chief minister painted a grim picture of governance under the BJP-led NDA alliance. He alleged that the government was more interested in protecting corrupt officials and criminals than in addressing the everyday problems of ordinary citizens. “Law and order in the state has completely collapsed,” Yadav claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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He further accused the ruling dispensation of turning a blind eye to public welfare. “The NDA government is least bothered about the issues faced by the people. Its leaders are busy patronising the corrupt and criminals,” he said. Yadav also highlighted the state’s financial troubles, describing the government treasury as “empty” and accusing the administration of failing to deliver on key promises, including the second instalment of financial assistance to women for self-employment and an increase in pensions.

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On the decision to downgrade the security cover of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti remarked that the government seemed more concerned with shielding wrongdoers. “The NDA is busy providing security to criminals and the corrupt. That’s why they have reduced the security of Lalu and Rabri,” she told reporters.

The episode underscores the deepening rift between the RJD and the ruling NDA in Bihar, where political families and symbolic residences often become flashpoints in power struggles. Rabri Devi’s bungalow on Circular Road has long been more than just a residence — it represents the lingering influence of the Yadav family in state politics even after the NDA assumed power. The latest developments reflect the continued high-stakes tussle between the two blocs as they jostle for dominance ahead of future electoral battles in the politically crucial state.