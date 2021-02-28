Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C and minimum temperature of 18.6°C, both five notches above the season’s normal, triggering fears of an early arrival of the summer season. Gaya was the hottest in the state with maximum temperature at 33.8°C followed by Bhagalpur- 33.7°C and Purnea at 30°C.

Most of the cities in the state recorded higher temperatures for this time in February, breaking past records. Even higher temperatures were seen in February 2017, when Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C and 34.1°C respectively.

Amit Sinha, a meteorologist at Patna weather department, said maximum and minimum temperatures at most places in the state had gone past the normal since the past three to four days.

“Usually, mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself. The reason behind above-normal temperature is lack of any active western disturbance. Last active western disturbance was witnessed on February 7. The westerly winds have cleared the lower level of atmosphere, leading to maximum penetration of sunlight hitting surface,” he said.

Also Read: Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

He also said that a gradual increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1.

“After extreme cold, we are feeling extreme hot. It’s very uncomfortable to travel in daytime due to sizzling heat. I am wondering what will happen in April and May this year,” said Rupesh Singh, a delivery agent working for a private firm.