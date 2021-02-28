Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
Four armed men shot dead the nephew of Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra in the MLA’s ancestral house at Sohasa locality of Parsathua market in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday evening, said officials.
Sanjiv Kumar Mishra, 40, was shot in the head when he returned home after buying medicines from a nearby shop at around 5:30 pm. The assailants then fled on two bikes, firing indiscriminately in the air and spreading panic in the market, police said.
Mishra died on the way to a Varanasi hospital. Following his death, hundreds of angry locals gathered demanding action against the station house officer (SHO). MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra soon reached the spot and the body was sent to Sasaram for post-mortem after assurance of action by the police.
The deceased was the grandson of famous Congress leader Pt Girish Narayan Mishra and the influential family ran a degree college and several social institutions in the locality. He has left behind two daughters and a son.
Santosh Kumar Mishra won Kargahar assembly seat in the 2020 elections. His wife Rinki Mishra was projected as the Mukhiya candidate from the home panchayat.
Sanjeev was the fourth family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market. Sanjiv got drawn to crime in early age and was an accused in four murder cases. He had come out on bail about two years back and had since been involved in social work.
Traders downed shutters of their shops after the shooting as tension prevailed in and around Parsathua market. Police were camping at the market.
Superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to arrest the criminals and CCTV footage was being screened to identify them.
