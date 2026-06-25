Tender scam: SVU files charge sheet against 7, including Sanjeev Hans

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), probing the high profile tender scandal, filed a 4,000-page charge sheet against seven accused including ‘absconding’ IAS officer Sanjiv Hans, said ADG (SVU) Pankaj Darad on Wednesday.

Tender mafia Rishu Shree alias Rishu Ranjan Sinha. (File photo)

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Darad said the role of tender mafia Rishu Shree alias Rishu Ranjan Sinha (Reliable Infra Services Private limited), IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, Santosh Kumar (employee of Rishu’s company), Pawan Kumar (director of Matriswa Infra Private Ltd) and others has come to light in the investigation. He also claimed to have sufficient evidence against joint secretary level officer Mumukshu Choudhury, retired chief engineer Tarini Das and executive engineer Umesh Kumar Singh.

They were also accused of breaching Official Secret Act as before issuing of tenders of various department, the full details of papers were sent to Rishu. Based on this, five of the accused were arrested while Hans and Rishu’s associate Pawan Kumar are still at large, said the ADG.

In the charge sheet, SVU found that bribe were paid through middlemen, tenders were managed through commission, and official position was misused and tenders manipulated. “In the investigation, witness statements were recorded. Our team visited multiple locations including Saharsa and Sitamarhi. Tender of Koshi Barrage (Supaul) in 2019 was managed by Rishu Shree to influence a company in Ahmedabad first. Later, this task was given to his own company under the directorship of Pawan Kumar. The construction was sanctioned of ₹69 crore but with the connivance of Sanjeev Hans it was raised up to ₹94 crore. Pawan and Santosh confessed before ED that they paid ₹67 lakh as commission to S Sir (Hans),” said the ADG.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking with HT, the ADG said Sanjeev also received ₹50 lakh in his account by Komal Kant Gupta, who received same amount from the Matriswa Infra Private Limited’s account. Besides, Hans gave ₹90 lakh to his female friend Gaitri Devi through Sunil Kumar Sinha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking with HT, the ADG said Sanjeev also received ₹50 lakh in his account by Komal Kant Gupta, who received same amount from the Matriswa Infra Private Limited’s account. Besides, Hans gave ₹90 lakh to his female friend Gaitri Devi through Sunil Kumar Sinha. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the ADG, Rishu helped many private companies of Gujarat to deliver tenders and in return, he used to take a commission of 7 to 10% from the companies. Evidence related to the transaction has been obtained from mobile phones and documents. He said Rishu had become quite rich in just 7-8 years. During the raid, 61 properties’ deeds, jewellery worth ₹2.3 crore and ₹53 lakh cash were recovered during the raids of his premises. In the last eight years, Rishu is said to have travelled abroad more than 12 times.

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Suspended IAS officials Abhilasha Kumari Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar will also be questioned. They have been issued notices twice, but for various reasons, the questioning has not yet taken place. In the ED’s investigation, some evidence against them was found. Till date, no direct evidence has yet been found regarding the suspended IAS officers providing or assisting in submitting the tender.

However, it has come to light that Rishu had borne the cost of the foreign trips for both officials. During the interrogation, Rishu had stated that Abhilasha had good knowledge of astrology. She had advised her to perform some prayers by looking at his hand. The investigation has also found some evidence of financial transactions between them.

However, so far, the investigation agency has not given a clean chit to both officials.

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Mumukshu Chaudhary is an officer of the 1999 batch of the Bihar Administrative Service, has worked as a joint secretary in the finance department. He was set to become an IAS officer. In 2022, Chaudhary’s posting was in Sitamarhi. With the help of Rishu he become the commissioner of Sitamarhi municipal corporation and arranged many tenders for Rishu’s companies.

Tarini Das was chief engineer of the construction department. He used to take a commission of 3.5 per cent of the full tender amount from Rishu. So far in the investigation, it has come to light that Tariini has given 13 tenders to Rishu’s two companies--Reliable Enterprises and Reliable Infrastructure Services Private Limited’ from his department amounting to ₹86.43 crore. At a rate of 3.5 per cent, Tariini has taken more than ₹3 crore.