Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions

PATNA: Tensions prevailed in the aftermath of violence during Ram Navami processions, which left five people injured on Monday following an argument over the route of a procession in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Five motorcycles were also damaged.

Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for the procession while another group allegedly threw stones. Police have seized the damaged motorcycle and were ascertaining the identity of those involved.

In Muzaffarpur, police have detained three suspects over the hoisting of saffron flags at two religious places on Sunday. The matter came to light on Monday when a video went viral on social media and showed a person among a group of saffron-clad motorcyclists in a Ram Navmi procession hoisting it as he was cheered on. Police said the visuals showed men on bikes with swords participating in the procession.

The incident triggered violence at Paru and Kathaiya and prompted authorities to deploy additional security forces. People took to the streets and sought action against the culprits.

Muzaffarpur’s senior police superintendent Jayant Kant rushed to the spot and seized the flags. He said police were trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken.

“Two separate FIRs [first information reports] have been registered under IPC [Indian Penal Code] Section 153 A [promoting enmity between religions]. ...We are investigating how the videos went viral, which potentially could have created communal tension.”

Reports from Siwan said a group of people opposed the playing of loud music during a procession and triggered a clash. District magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey and police superintendent Shailesh Kumar Singh rushed to the area with reinforcement and ensured the procession passed peacefully.

