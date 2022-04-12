Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions
patna news

Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions

Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for a procession
HT Image
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:59 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Tensions prevailed in the aftermath of violence during Ram Navami processions, which left five people injured on Monday following an argument over the route of a procession in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Five motorcycles were also damaged.

Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for the procession while another group allegedly threw stones. Police have seized the damaged motorcycle and were ascertaining the identity of those involved.

In Muzaffarpur, police have detained three suspects over the hoisting of saffron flags at two religious places on Sunday. The matter came to light on Monday when a video went viral on social media and showed a person among a group of saffron-clad motorcyclists in a Ram Navmi procession hoisting it as he was cheered on. Police said the visuals showed men on bikes with swords participating in the procession.

The incident triggered violence at Paru and Kathaiya and prompted authorities to deploy additional security forces. People took to the streets and sought action against the culprits.

RELATED STORIES

Muzaffarpur’s senior police superintendent Jayant Kant rushed to the spot and seized the flags. He said police were trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken.

“Two separate FIRs [first information reports] have been registered under IPC [Indian Penal Code] Section 153 A [promoting enmity between religions]. ...We are investigating how the videos went viral, which potentially could have created communal tension.”

Reports from Siwan said a group of people opposed the playing of loud music during a procession and triggered a clash. District magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey and police superintendent Shailesh Kumar Singh rushed to the area with reinforcement and ensured the procession passed peacefully.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP