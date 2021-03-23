Home / Cities / Patna News / Thousands march to demand justice for woman raped and murdered in Bihar
patna news

Thousands march to demand justice for woman raped and murdered in Bihar

Police recovered the woman’s body on March 18 from a canal days after she went missing after appearing for an exam on March 14 for recruitment of constables
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Representational image. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Thousands of people marched to the police superintendent and sub-district magistrate’s office in Bihar’s Bagaha on Monday to demand justice for a 20-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and murdered on March 14.

Police recovered the woman’s body on March 18 from a canal days after she went missing after appearing for an exam on March 14 for recruitment of constables.

Since March 19, residents have been holding a candle march in Bagaha demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Adiwasi Oraon Mahasabha chief Rajesh Oraon said the incident has shaken the community and demanded a fast-tracked investigation and 20 lakh compensation for the woman’s family.

Also Read | Mayawati attacks UP govt over Hathras case

The woman’s father alleged that Chiutahan and Semra police stations earlier referred the matter to each other over jurisdiction issues when he visited them to file his daughter’s missing report.

“My daughter last talked to me around 8 pm on Sunday when she was returning home in an auto after taking the exam. Her phone was switched off a few hours later. ...I lodged a complaint at the Chiutaha police station the next morning.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked

Bihar Diwas: Girls’ education, environment protection key focus areas, says CM

Muted celebrations in Bihar as state marks its 109th foundation day

Nature Safari, Cabin car ropeway at Rajgir to be inaugurated on Mar 26

Police superintendent Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jadhav said on the basis of the father’s statement, they arrested the auto driver Raju Baitha and send him in judicial custody. He added the girl’s autopsy report has established rape. “Action will be taken against the police officers if they are found guilty of inaction.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP