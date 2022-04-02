Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul

Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar.

According to DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul, they were arrested near the India-Nepal Maitripul at Raxaul, while they were trying to cross the border from India (to Nepal), without valid documents, in a private vehicle at around 3 pm.

“They did not have any valid documents. Prima facie, it appears that they were overstaying in India as their visa had expired,” said Pankaj, adding they were carrying six kg of narcotics with them.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the immigration officer.

Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.