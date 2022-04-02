Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul

Three Russian nationals were arrested and six kilograms of narcotics was found in their possession at Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar on Saturday. (Image used for representation). (SHUTTERSTOCK.)
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 10:04 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar.

According to DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul, they were arrested near the India-Nepal Maitripul at Raxaul, while they were trying to cross the border from India (to Nepal), without valid documents, in a private vehicle at around 3 pm.

“They did not have any valid documents. Prima facie, it appears that they were overstaying in India as their visa had expired,” said Pankaj, adding they were carrying six kg of narcotics with them.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the immigration officer.

Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.

