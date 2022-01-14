Three SSB jawans electrocuted, 9 hurt in Bihar’s Supaul

Three jawans of Seema Shashatra Bal (SSB) were electrocuted and nine others injured at Birpur in Bihar’s Supaul district on Friday after they came in contact with a high tension wire passing over their camp, according to officials of the SSB, which guards India’s border with Nepal and Bhutan.

S K Sarangi, deputy inspector general (DIG) of SSB in Purnia sector, said, “Three jawans died on the spot while nine others were injured. They are undergoing treatment. An inquiry has been initiated.”

Alleging lackadaisical and apathetic attitude on the part of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL), a state-run power distribution company, he said, “We have been writing to them to relocate the high tension wire, which is passing over the camp, but they have not taken it seriously and as a result, this tragic incident has taken place.”

“The SSB will take legal action against the department,” the DIG said.

NBPDCL officials could be contacted despite repeated attempts.

According to SSB sources, the jawans were shifting a tent in their camp during training when they came in contact with a high tension wire.

The deceased have been identified as Amol Patil, Parshuram Sabar and Mahendra Chandra Kumar Bopche, all from Maharashtra.

The nine injured were rushed to Birpur subdivisional hospital. “The condition of four is serious. They have been shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment,” SSB sources said.

SSB sources said this is the second such incident in the last few months. Earlier, a jawan in the same camp was electrocuted almost in a similar way.