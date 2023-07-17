3 youths run over by train while trying to cross track in Bihar’s Banka

Three youths were killed after being run over by a train while trying to cross a railway track near Katoria railway station in Bihar’s Banka district on Monday morning, police said, adding that the incident is being probed.

The youths, who were all friends, were identified as Maniklal Murmu, Arvind Murmu and Bhado Murmu, all of them aged between 17 and 19 years, police said.

The incident came to light when a call was received from the Katoria railway station master around 6.30am, said police.

“A police team led by Belhar DSP (deputy superintendent of police) Premchand Singh reached the spot and found the three bodies lying at some distance from Katoria railway station. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the trio were on way to their home from an unknown destination,” said Dr Satya Prakash, Banka SP.

Manik’s mother told the police that they had gone to a nearby village to see off her elder son Navin Murmu in the wee hours on Monday and were returning home when the incident took place.

“While crossing the railway track, they saw an Agartala Express train coming from one side. The three tried to run but were hit by the train,” said SP, adding that the mutilated bodies have been identified by the family members of Maniklal.

“A forensics team was called to the spot for a detailed inspection. There does not seem to be any foul play but we are investigating the incident. Proceedings under CrPC Section 174 are being carried out,” the SP said.

The loco pilot of the train said that the three youths suddenly appeared on the track and did not move even after repeated warning horns.

