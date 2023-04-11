18-yr-old allegedly beaten to death in Bihar district: Police

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

The deceased has been identified who was a resident of Goravgarh village. (Representative file image)

Police found the body lying near Durga Mandir on Eastern Kosi embankment near Kishanpur on Monday.

Station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar said police recovered an ATM card and passbook of different persons from the deceased’s pocket.

The superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav has directed the officials to nab the culprits soon and assured the family members of the deceased of prompt justice.

‘Police are probing the incident from all angles,” the SHO said.