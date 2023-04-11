Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 18-yr-old allegedly beaten to death in Bihar district: Police

18-yr-old allegedly beaten to death in Bihar district: Police

ByAditya Nath Jha
Apr 11, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar said police recovered an ATM card and passbook of different persons from the deceased’s pocket

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

The deceased has been identified who was a resident of Goravgarh village. (Representative file image)

Police found the body lying near Durga Mandir on Eastern Kosi embankment near Kishanpur on Monday.

The deceased has been identified who was a resident of Goravgarh village.

Station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar said police recovered an ATM card and passbook of different persons from the deceased’s pocket.

Also Read: Class 12 student falls prey to carjackers in Gharuan

The superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav has directed the officials to nab the culprits soon and assured the family members of the deceased of prompt justice.

‘Police are probing the incident from all angles,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police bihar superintendent of police body atm card
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP